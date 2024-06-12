Goldie Hawn's shocking revelation about two home invasions in four months

Goldie Hawn addresses two home invasions in four months: Deets inside

Goldie Hawn has recently made shocking revelation about two home invasions in four months.



Speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Goldie said she and her longtime partner Kurt Russell had gone out to dinner for a couple hours, only to find their belongings looted once the actress went up to bedroom.

“I walked into my closet and I just lost it,” recalled the Overboard actress.

Goldie told the host, “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets.”

“And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies,” she continued.

After first incident, Goldie shared she thought this won’t happen again but that she was wrong.

Four months later, the Foul Play actress revealed, “I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn't there — and I went, ‘What the hell was that?’”

“It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house,” she explained.

Now, Goldie opened up that she has had a “guard” with her especially when she’s alone in the house.

“I'm never without a guard,” she added.