Rihanna dishes on the ‘stressful’ process of creating inclusive haircare line

Rihanna says she had to consider ‘all hair types’ while working on the formula

Years ago, Rihanna had made it her life mission to come out with an all-inclusive haircare brand. Now, after four years of hard work, she is finally ready for her product to hit the shelf.

On Monday, June 10, the 26-year-old artist hosted a launch party for Fenty Hair at Nya West in Los Angeles, where she shed light on the arduous process of formulating her haircare products.

“Creating a haircare line is a lot more stressful than I thought,” she reflected, further explaining that, “Considering all hair types, considering all of the brands that I’ve been in love with my entire life, I’m thinking, ‘If it’s not better than this one, it can’t work.’”

Reflecting on her journey with Fenty Hair, the multi-Grammy winner realised how hair is a “reflection of whatever I’m feeling,” particularly as a “woman and even an artist,” which is why she wanted to come up with a product that she herself would love.

She elaborated, “Making this brand, I had to consider all of those things. I want to look fly, but I want my hair to be healthy. How do I do that? All of my products need to strengthen and repair while I’m out just being fabulous.”