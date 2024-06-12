King Charles finally receives good news: ‘big family’

The 75-year-old monarch is believed to be filled with “extreme joy” at her neice’s decision against the move

Mike Tindall has refuted claims that he and his wife Zara will depart from England, affirming that their "big family" is what anchors the royal couple in the UK.

The former rugby champion tied the knot with King Charles's niece in 2011, and they settled into Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park.

However, Mike, 45, and Zara, 43, harbor a deep affection for Australia, having first crossed paths in a Sydney bar during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Previous reports have suggested that the Princess Royal's daughter and her spouse might relocate their three children—Mia, 10, Lena, five, and Lucas, three—to the Oceanic country.

But Mike has refuted these rumours, saying: "We go to Australia every year for the Magic Millions racing event, and we try to get back to have lunch at the place where we met whenever we can.

"We love Sydney and have loads of friends there, so it's been an important city in our lives.

"Everyone keeps telling us we're moving there but we're not. It's so far away, especially when you have a big family."

According to the Daily Express, the daughter and son-in-law of Princess Anne have now decided on dividing their time between the UK and Down Under.

"Mike and Zara had both been toying with the idea of moving to Australia for a while but have finally reached the decision that it wouldn’t be right to uproot their family at this time,” the source told the outlet.

The 75-year-old monarch is believed to be filled with “extreme joy” at her neice’s decision against the move, as he yearns to keep his family close since Megxit.