Taylor Swift decides to ignore Billie Eilish's swipes: 'Busy in Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift 'unfazed' by Billie Eilish's 'subtle jabs'

Taylor Swift is reportedly 'unbothered' by her fellow musician Billie Eilish's subtle jabs, and she is focusing on her ongoing Eras Tour.

For the unversed, the Lovely singer has been criticising the Bad Blood singer in different interviews without mentioning Swift's name.

Recently, Eilish dubbed three-hour concerts 'psychotic' and also slammed "biggest artists in the world making f****** 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."

Now, Daily Mail reported that the Lover singer is "unbothered by Billie's continued subtle jabs because she is too busy selling out stadiums and travelling the world."

The source added, "It is clear to her that Billie may have something against her and that it could stem from jealousy. Billie is new to the game compared to Taylor."

Speaking of Eilish's constant attacks on Swift, an insider explained, "First, Billie appeared to target her for releasing her music in various forms and used the whole environmentalist argument."

"Then she appeared to accuse Taylor of releasing Tortured Poets in three different versions to stay on top of the charts. And now she is commenting about three-hour shows being 'psychotic,'" shared the report.

Moreover, the source believes that the bad guy singer should really focus on her own work instead of trying to "tear down" another female artist.