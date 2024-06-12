'Security forces kill 181 terrorists in over 7,000 operations'

Security forces' personnel are seen taking position during an anti-terror operation at an undisclosed location. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: As Pakistan continues to combat the menace of terrorism, the country's security forces carried out as many as 7,745 anti-terror operations from April 1 to June 10, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

The largest number of operations were carried out in Balochistan (4,902), followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2,702) and Sindh (142).

Meanwhile, a total of 181 terrorists were gunned down in these operations of which 128 were killed in KP followed by 51 in Balochistan and two being killed in Sindh.

In May alone, the security forces killed 42 terrorists in KP and neutralised another 12 in Balochistan. Meanwhile, 61 militants were apprehended in both provinces last month.



Looking at province-wise anti-terror operations, the security forces killed seven terrorists and arrested two others as they attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan at the Zhob border with Afghanistan.

Another five militants were gunned down and one was apprehended during an infiltration attempt in Pishin and Killa Abdullah

Additionally, two suicide bombers, including an Afghan national, were also arrested along with their handlers.

The security forces also confiscated arms and ammunition from terrorists including explosives, four suicide jackets and 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In KP, the security forces gunned down 12 terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, whereas 19 others were killed in North Waziristan.

Additionally, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) network involved in the deadly Bisham suicide attack that killed five Chinese nationals in March, has also been apprehended with the responsible terrorists facing cases before the courts.

The data comes a day after 11 terrorists, involved in the martyrdom of seven army men, have been killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Lakki Marwat district.

Last week, Pakistan Army soldiers including a captain were martyred after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit the vehicle of the security forces in Lakki Marwat district.

Pakistan has time again raised its concerns with the interim Afghan Taliban government over the use of Afghan soil by various militant organisations including the TTP.

The country has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks in recent months with Balochistan and KP facing the brunt of them.

As per the Q1 2024 Security Report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in April this year, at least 92% of all fatalities and 86% of attacks in Pakistan, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, were recorded in the Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Balochistan provinces in the first quarter of 2024.

The report mentioned that the country witnessed at least 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Among the 432 fatalities, 281 included that of civilians and security forces personnel.