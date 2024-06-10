Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves thank each other on 12th Wedding Anniversary

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves celebrated their 12th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday with a sweet social media post.



"thank you #happyanniversary," the couple captioned a joint Instagram post.

The couple posted a heartwarming picture of McConaughey holding Alves' face, leaning in to kiss her on the forehead.

McConaughey, 54, and Alves, 41, met each other in 2006 in a nightclub. The couple got engaged on Christmas Day 2011. The pair tied the knot during a three-day celebration in Austin Texas the following year.

Together, McConaughey and Alves have three kids, Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

Alves told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that she and McConaughey doesn’t find it easy to remember their wedding date, and recalled when they both got it wrong.

"Matt and I are not good with dates with our marriage," Alves admitted at the time. "We go back and forth all the time."

"I had my tequila already and I was just feeling very feisty and I was going back to Matt like, 'No, you got the date wrong.' And he goes, 'No, you got the date wrong,'" Alves reminisced.

"We're going back and forth and my friend wanted a beer, so I'm looking for a beer and I had one of the koozies. I opened the drawer to grab a koozie and right there -- I started cracking up so bad -- it was a koozie from our wedding, and both Matthew and I were wrong."