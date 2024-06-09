Kate Middleton reconsiders balcony appearance at King Charles' request?

Kate Middleton’s balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour is ought to shed an optimistic light on the future of monarchy.

Speaking to GB News, PR advisor Rhea Freeman suggested King Charles would be “delighted” to have his ‘beloved’ daughter-in-law join the celebration parade next week.

She said: "If Kate were to appear on the balcony it would definitely dominate the news.

"But from everything I’ve read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there.

"It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward, something that has been questioned by some with both the King and Kate’s recent health concerns."

The Princess of Wales seemingly confirmed her absence from the King’s official birthday event next week in a heartfelt letter to regiment of Irish Guards ahead of Colonel’s Review.

Moreover, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also divulged the reason behind Kate’s decision to sit out a wave from a balcony, noting it would borrow from the attention away from Charles.

For the unversed, the future Queen of England has been out of public eye for nearly six months in the wake of a series of health scares, including abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis.