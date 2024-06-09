Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s new roles risk ‘internal conflicts’ in royals

Prince William has been taking a bigger role in the royal family as his wife cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton takes leave from royal duties to convalesce.

The absence of the Princess of Wales is deeply felt in the slimmed down monarchy and also at a time when King Charles himself is going through cancer treatment.

Many royal experts have suggested that taking the services of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in a working royal role. This could benefit the monarchy and provide a more relatable image of the institution, which was previously expected of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they stepped down from their roles in 2020.

However, PR expert Grayce McCormick told GB News that the move could actually backfire and lead to internal conflicts within the royal members.

“The emergence of new working royals may fuel comparisons and competition within the Royal Family,” the expert told the outlet. “It could potentially lead to internal tensions or conflicts that could damage the monarchy’s public image.”

Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, come in the younger lot of the royals while many of the senior working royals are over 70, excluding William, Kate and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 59.

If Beatrice and Eugenie would come to the forefront, press would be abuzz comparing details of their outings with Kate which eventually may cause some friction, as it has done in the past in the case of the then-Prince Charles and late Princess Diana.

Charles was reportedly jealous of the press and popularity of Diana and how she overshadowed him.