Bebe Rexha gracefully handles rowdy fan with witty remark

Bebe Rexha handles rowdy fan with humour, grace

Bebe Rexha easily played off a tense moment that occurred during her performance at the Titletown Summer Fun Days Showcase in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on June 1.



A concertgoer threw an item at her, prompting her to call security and have the person escorted out.

In a lighthearted response, Rexha jested about pressing charges, saying she wanted to get richer.

In a clip posted on TikTok, she said "Out, out. Or, if you wanna hit me in the face, I had to press charges for the other guy — I’d love to become richer.”

But as fans cheered in support of the singer, she elucidated she was joking, “I’m not inviting that, please. It was just a joke.”

According to a fan who shared a TikTok video of the concert, Rexha's performance was disrupted twice when audience members threw objects at her on stage.

As a result, security escorted out at least ten people from the venue during the show.

The fan's account suggests that the incidents were not isolated, and Bebe Rexha had to pause her performance multiple times to address the disruptive behaviour.

In June 2023, Rexha suffered a painful incident while performing in New York City.

An audience member threw a phone that hit her in the face, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches.

The sudden impact caused The I'm A Mess singer to fall to her knees, prompting her crew to rush her off stage, where she received immediate medical attention before being taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.