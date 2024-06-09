Beyoncé pays homage to Prince on his 66th birthday

Beyonce remembers Prince on his 66th birthday

Beyoncé was recently spotted sporting a shirt with Prince portrait on the late icon’s birthday nearly two decades after their spectacular live performance.

Taking a brief hiatus from her country streak this week, the Renaissance singer took a moment to honor the music legend on Friday, June 7.

The 42-year-old pop star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late funk icon, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.

In the photo, Queen Bey was spotted posing in the same shirt that she further styled with her fox fur coat.

Her outfit that gave a nod to the When Doves Cry singer marking Prince’s 66th birthday, offered glimpse into a timeless look.

Beyoncé, who lets the ensemble speak for itself, previously complemented the black and purple Prince tee with Balenciaga handbag on another timely event.

Fans didn’t miss a chance to comment on the Halo singer’s look.

One fan commented: “Yay you celebrated Prince. I swear if he was alive you both could do a collab album and break the internet easy!”

Another one chimed in, adding: “All these comments and nobody realized 6/7 is Prince's birthday?”

For the unversed, Prince performed alongside Beyoncé at the 46th annual Grammy awards in 2004.