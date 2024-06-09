Duke and Duchess of Westminster unveil loved-up wedding portraits: See

Duke and Duchess of Westminster unveil loved-up wedding portraits

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster cut a jolly figure in newly released portraits from their wedding earlier this week.

Hugh Grosvenor tied the knot with Olivia Henson in a high-profile wedding ceremony at Chester Cathedral on June 6.

The photos featured two monochrome photos of the couple during their nuptials, a coloured shot of the duchess’ stunning wedding gown, and a beautiful black and white shot of her arriving on the day.

They were accompanied by a heartfelt statement from the Westminsters, who shared their gratitude to everyone in attendance.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us yesterday and want to extend a special thank you to those in Chester who helped make our day so memorable," the duke and duchess said, adding, "We have been incredibly touched by everyone’s amazing support and warm wishes."

Among the royal attendees were Prince William, who also served as an usher and Hughie’s best man at the event, and Princess Eugenie, looking ethereal in a sage green attire.

King Charles and Queen Camilla opted out of attending due to their alleged past grievances from the Westminster family, as well as busy schedule.

Moreover, Prince Harry reached out to Grosvenor to apologize for his absence at his old pal’s big day in a bid to avoid awkward run-in with his estranged family.