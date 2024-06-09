Backstreet Boys mark 30 years together with energetic performance: Watch

Backstreet Boys celebrate 30 years together with energetic performance: Watch

The Backstreet Boys are commemorating 30 incredible years together as a group.



To celebrate this achievement, they shared a thrilling clip on their Instagram page, showcasing a snippet from their ongoing tour.

The vocal trio, which included Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and Nick Carter, got the crowd moving in the video with some soulful tunes from their current tour.

The American boy band's performance in the video, which was leaked for all the right reasons, was unbelievably intense.

Fans were quick to flock comments section shortly after the video went viral.

One user commented, “How much I cried when they played this song. Never Gone underrated album.”

Another wrote, "Bring 30 for 30 plus 1 on tour.”

“I couldn't even sing at that time, I could just look and think: Thank you God for being here!” the third chimed in.

“Except we should be on day 8…but wouldn’t expect anything less with #backstreettime,” the fourth gushed.

The Backstreet Boys started in Orlando, Florida in 1993. Their first album, also called Backstreet Boys, made them famous worldwide.