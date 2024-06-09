Chrissy Teigen stands up for herself amid speculation about her looks

The mom of four has previously been transparent about the procedures she’s had done

Chrissy Teigen will not tolerate unfair comments about her looks.

On Saturday, June 8, the 38-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to respond to a medical professional speculating about her cosmetic procedures.

“Would you trust a doctor that couldn't tell filler from weight gain?” she posited, adding, “I personally wouldn't.”

The former Lip Sync Battle host went on to question the doctor's professionalism, pointing out, “And also, my doctor would never, ever hang out on Instagram and dissect people's faces … he's too busy working."

She then delved into the emotional impact of such critiques. “Those kinds of critiques only serve to make the person you're talking about not want to smile and show their natural joy because they think that people are going to make fun of them because of their bone structure, maybe their teeth, their lips, how they look when they smile," she explained.

“Like, what does this really do, other than truly steal somebody else's joy? Literally,” she asked.

Teigen concluded, “So that stinks. And you aren't a bad person, but what you said stinks, and maybe you'll think about it from now on."

The mother of four has always been open about her cosmetic procedures.

In September 2021, she shared her buccal fat removal surgery, which defined her jawline. Later, she underwent an eyebrow transplant for a fuller look. Earlier this year, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen confirmed she’s had three breast augmentations.