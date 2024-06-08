Frogmore Cottage protects Andrew, Harry, Meghan from security risks: 'kidnapped'

Frogmore Cottage previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew’s situation is "different" from that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were compelled to vacate Frogmore Cottage last year, according to a royal commentator.

Recent reports suggest that King Charles and the Duke of York are engaged in crucial discussions regarding Andrew's current residence, Royal Lodge. Although Andrew has lived there since 2003, the monarch reportedly wants his younger brother to move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage.

This property, previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was vacated by them last year following the release of the Duke of Sussex's controversial memoir, Spare.



Gareth Russell, a royal author, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain why Andrew's circumstances are "different" to that of the Sussexes.

When asked about how Harry and Meghan would react to Andrew moving into their former property, Russell said: "It's hard to know how the Sussexes would react.

"It was a different set of circumstances in that they had an alternative home they could fund in Montecito. The Duke of York will be staying in Britain and isn't capable of funding an alternative home."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled in the US in the summer of 2020, after briefly staying in Canada.

In contrast, Prince Andrew, 64, has continued to live in the UK despite stepping down from royal duties in 2019.

Russell continued: "Some people who sympathise with the Sussexes might claim its double standards.

"But I also think it's worth pointing out the history of Frogmore Cottage and it being used to protect royals who perhaps have security risks.

"One of the people it was given to in the early 20th century was the Tsar of Russia's sister after the revolution. One of the reasons why she was given it was because there were serious concerns that she was going to be kidnapped by the KGB.

"Frogmore is so inside the Windsor Estate that you can keep royals living there safe from either spies, press intrusion or paparazzi. And so obviously the position would be perfect for someone like Prince Andrew, who won't be able to afford security and isn't entitled to security anymore.

"Therefore, Frogmore would be the perfect place to keep him safe without adding extra burden, either to the Crown or the taxpayer."



