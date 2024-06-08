Miss Alabama Sara Milliken shuts down ‘plus-size’ critics

Sara Milliken, the makeup artist who won the National American Miss Alabama title in May, broke her silence after a plethora of body-shaming comments.
She took to social media on Thursday, June 6, to clap back to all the "plus-sized" critics on Instagram.
"The things some people were saying truly was disgusting," the pageant queen said. "I choose not to dwell on that. However, there is an important [lesson] to be had, and I feel that as a titleholder, it would be extremely irresponsible for me not to address the 'second part' of this story."
"I am blessed to report I am mentally at a great place," she continued, "However, this isn't the case for everyone. The best way to prevent this from happening is by simply spreading kindness."
"Our mama's taught us best—if you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all," Milliken, 27, added, "So blessed to live this dream and be given a voice to speak up on these topics," she added. "Stay kind, everyone."
Her kind words come after many critics flooded social media with negative comments regarding her body following her crowning celebrations on a special on Alabama’s CBS affiliate, WKRG.
For the ceremony, Milliken, who describes herself as "plus-sized", donned a body-hugging long-sleeve dress that she paired with her sash and crown.
