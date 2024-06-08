Timothee Chalamet wants Kylie Jenner to tune out sisters’ concerns: Report

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet sparked a romance in 2023

Timothée Chalamet has no plans to allow his relationship with Kylie Jenner to fizzle out, especially not because of her friends and family.

Amid reports that the 28-year-old actor is neglecting his relationship with Jenner, 26, due to his ongoing work commitments, an insider told Daily Mail that Chalamet is doing his best to rectify things.

“He is on such a rise in Hollywood right now and he is nurturing that as much as possible – but he has no plans to allow that to ruin his relationship with Kylie,” the source noted.

Chalamet is currently filming the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic in New York and New Jersey, which is on the complete opposite end from Jenner’s West Cast residence.

As a result, the beauty mogul was reportedly feeling neglected, with “her sisters… now telling her to walk away.”

The insider argued, “Kylie’s sisters’ concerns over her relationship are mostly falling on deaf ears because Kylie sees the true Timothée.”

They continued, “He has made it clear that Kylie is very important to him and he would like for her to not listen to any outside noise, even if it comes from her own family, because he is being as genuine in his intentions with the relationship as possible. He loves her.”