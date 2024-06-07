Prince William steals spotlight at Duke of Westminster's wedding

Prince William steals spotlight as he makes solo appearance at Duke of Westminster's wedding

Prince William has turned heads as he arrived at Prince George's godfather the Duke of Westminster's wedding on Friday.

Prince Harry did not avail the opportunity to see his brother as he stayed in California with Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Hugh Grosvenor, who's godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie, is marrying Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral today (June 7, 2024). William made low-key arrival in sprinter van for the society wedding of the year.

The Prince of Wales, who's close friend of the Duke, made solo appearance. He is set to serve as an usher at the wedding. Ushers are traditionally among the first to arrive at a wedding, tasked with welcoming guests and guiding them to their seats.

There were speculations that Prince George could also play an important role at the lavish event.



However, Princess Wales and Prince Gorge did not not attend the Wedding. King Charles and Queen Camilla will also not join William at the wedding in Chester.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited but it was agreed the Sussexes would not attend the event to avoid an awkward reunion with his elder brother William due to their ongoing feud.

Prince Harry did not visit his brother during either of his two trips to the UK this year. The future King is not on speaking terms with the Duke.



Hugh Grosvenor, 33, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is the fourteenth richest person in Britain, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. He's also the wealthiest individual in the UK under the age of 40.