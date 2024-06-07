Rihanna sparks retirement speculation with bold announcement

Rihanna sends out subtle message

Rihanna recently rocked an "I'm Retired" t-shirt with A$AP Rocky while seemingly sending a subtle message to her fans.

The Lift Me Up singer, who hasn't released a full-length album since her 2016's Anti, was spotted taking a stroll with her boyfriend in New York.

The Barbadian entertainer donned a blue short-sleeved T-shirt that read: "I'm retired."

It further added: "This is as dressed up as I get."

Pairing the top with a darker blue maxi skirt and red sneakers, Rihanna pulled off the look with a lime green purse.

Meanwhile, her longtime sweetheart sported a tan and brown argyle sweater shirt, pairing it with denim jeans.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, the work singer revealed her plans regarding the project.

The beauty mogul broke her silence, promising that her new music "would make the wait worthwhile."

In addition, Rihanna also referred to her tracks as "so good."

For the unversed, the songstress, who has been promising new music for quite some time, shares sons RZA and Riot with Rocky.

On the professional front, her new venture Fenty Hair will be available starting Thursday, June 13.