Jennifer Lopez receives good news amid marital woes with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been facing a series of setbacks, including postponed tour dates and a potentially impending divorce from Ben Affleck.



However, she can finally bask in some good news, as her latest Netflix movie, Atlas, has garnered significant popularity on the platform, providing a much-needed bright spot in an otherwise challenging time.

The Marry Me star's latest film has achieved remarkable success on Netflix, garnering 11 million views and 1.3 billion streaming minutes in its first week, according to Luminate's data.

This impressive performance surpasses even the popular British TV series Bridgerton, solidifying Atlas as the most-watched title on the platform between May 24 and May 30.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie has received positive feedback from esteemed publications like Variety, further cementing its triumph.

The On The Floor crooner's dual role as executive producer and cast member has paid off, making Atlas a standout in Netflix's library.

As for the personal life, rumors had been circulating that Lopez and Affleck's marriage was facing a crisis, potentially leading to the cancellation of her This Is Me... Live The Greatest Hits tour.

However, the couple's recent public appearance together has seemingly put those rumors to rest, marking yet another unexpected turn in their high-profile relationship.