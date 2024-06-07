King Charles 'extremely proud' of Prince William as he acts on his behalf

This follows King Charles's first overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis in January

King Charles is reportedly pleased that his son Prince William was able to take on his responsibilities and act on his behalf for the first time, claimed a royal commentator.



This follows King Charles's first overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis in January. He arrived earlier in the day at Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy for a UK national commemorative event marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Speaking to GB News, Michael Cole said: "There is no force on Earth that could have stopped the King even undergoing cancer treatment from going to Normandy today. And he's done brilliantly, as has Prince William and the Queen.

"He has obviously a personal commitment. His mother was the last head of state to have worn a uniform during World War Two.

He later added: "This 80-year commemoration anniversary is even more poignant, even more powerful, even more moving."

The King, 75, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, 76, for a D-Day ceremony in Normandy, France.

Charles did not attend the international event with world leaders on Omaha Beach later in the afternoon, with royal sources confirming that he had taken the advice of doctors who considered the ceremony "a step too far."

The King was reportedly "delighted" that his son could deputise for him for the first time.

A Palace source said: "While His Majesty’s doctors are very encouraged with the progress made so far, the King is continuing with his treatment programme - and thus we have to prioritise and protect his continued recovery.

"On that basis, each event/ day has to be carefully calibrated - and given the King’s other commitments on the day, it was advised that the international event later in the afternoon may be a step too far at this stage. He is of course delighted that the Prince of Wales will be attending to represent the nation."



