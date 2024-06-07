'White Collar' creator eyes reboot with nod to beloved character 'Mozzie'

White Collar creator Jeff Eastin reveals plans for reboot

White Collar creator Jeff Eastin recently revealed his plans for a reboot, adding that it will honour Willie Garson in a "profound way".

Speaking at Variety’s TV Fest on Thursday, June 6, the 57-year-old producer said: "We're gonna reboot. I'm writing the script."

In addition, Eastin was joined by stars Matt Bomer, Tim Dekay, and Tiffani Thiessen.

Confirming their involvement in the upcoming replication, Dekay said: "It's a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show."

"And it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."

In addition, the 60-year-old referenced his late costar Willie Garson, starring as Mozzie in the USA network series, adding: "It honors Willie, too, in a profound way."

Remembering the late actor, Thiessen said: "With such sensitivity and such heart. I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot."

He further credited Suits for setting a benchmark with this streaming trend.

The 50-year-old actor expressed gratitude for the same show, noting: "But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That's doing really, really good. Off of that, it's like, 'Hey, let's do another one.'"