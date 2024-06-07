Ashley Benson reveals what’s ‘best’ about motherhood

Ashley Benson talks about becoming a mother

Ashley Benson seems to be really happy upon becoming a mother, especially to a daughter.



The Pretty Little Liars alum shared what she loves the most about motherhood three months after giving birth to her daughter Aspen with husband Brandon Davis.

"Having a girl is the best," Ashley told People in an interview published June 6. "She's mostly in little cute onesies and stuff, but we're taking her on vacation at the end of the summer, so I have all of her little dresses and the accessories. It's so much fun."

She also shared about the joy of being able to pick her baby daughter’s outfits.

"I just kind of put her in whatever," she explained. "She's only 3 months, so she doesn't know."

Besides other aspects of motherhood that she enjoys, Ashley seems to love one part of it the most, "It's the best to dress up the baby."

The 34-year-old has reflected on loving being a mother of the infant, sharing a tribute to her on Mother's Day, writing in a May 12 Instagram post after announcing her baby's arrival back in February, "Being your mom is the best gift of all."



