Prince William embarks on new exciting journey to achieve his vision

Prince William, who stepped up his royal responsibilities in recent months after his wife Princess Kate and father King Charles were diagnosed with cancer, has finally begun his new journey to embrace his vision for a modern monarchy.

Future King William, who stepped in for the King to lead the commemorative D-Day ceremony, has accelerated his efforts to achieve his task.

US journalist Lee Cohen, speaking to GBN America, said: "The Prince of Wales's resilience in the face of his family's health crises is profoundly commendable. He is stepping up to support his family, King Charles and his wife Catherine amidst their battles with cancer.



"It showcases William's strength of character and unwavering dedication to his future role, as well as to his beloved family amid personal turmoil, he continues to fulfil his duties with grace and fortitude."

The commentator has claimed: "He's embracing a vision for a modern monarchy that prioritises social leadership and tangible impacts. But in an era where the relevance of royalty is being questioned, he's charting a course that resonates with the needs and aspirations of the people he serves."

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts have also shared pictures of William's new milestone.

The photos were captioned: "80 years ago Canadian forces played a crucial role in the Allied invasion of Normandy at Juno Beach.



"Today, and every day, we remember your bravery on D-Day."

In photos, William can be seen chatting to Canadian Prime Minister at a commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer. He also met with Canadian D-Day and Second World War Veterans.

