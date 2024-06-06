Kate Middleton, Prince William's new post attracts massive praise

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has shared a special tribute to those "who fought for our freedom."

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to Instagram to honour the D-Day heroes to let their fans and followers know about their sacrifices.

The post - which was about William's visit to the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer - left royal fans gushing.

The Palace wrote: "They did not flag or fail. They went on to the end, they fought on the seas and oceans, they fought on the beaches and on the landing grounds. They fought in France.

"As we remember D-Day, we honour the soldiers who fought for our freedom on Juno beach and on the shores of Normandy. Lest we forget."

Reacting to the post, one fane wrote in the comments section: "Forever grateful that they gave their lives so we could have our lives today. Thank you for honouring these amazing heroes on this important day, we will remember them."



Another gave the future King a new title, saying: "Today, D-Day in Normandy, moved people a lot. Many wreaths were laid and conversations were held in Normandy. William went to the front and touched people with his speech and enchanted them with magic. That's cool William, a prince of the people!!! William is simply phenomenal!!!"

During his visit to the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Prince William met Canadian Prime Minister and Second World War Veterans.