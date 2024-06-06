King Charles preparing Prince William for future, but still frustrated

Cameron suggested the monarch would be "frustrated" that he cannot be as involved in the D-Day engagements

Prince William's prominent role in the D-Day commemoration events "feels like a baton handover" from his father, King Charles, claimed GB News host Bev Turner.



Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla travelled to France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, with the Prince of Wales delivering two speeches.

In his speech today, the Prince expressed that he was "honoured" to be in Normandy to "commemorate the bravery and sacrifice" of the troops 80 years ago. He addressed the crowd in Courseulles-sur-Mer, which included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"It is almost impossible to grasp the courage it would have taken to run into the fury of battle that very day."

Discussing the Royal Family's efforts in travelling to France amid King Charles's cancer diagnosis and treatment, Bev Turner noted the prominent role that Prince William has taken on with this year's events.

GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker noted that William's appearances mark the "first time since King Charles's cancer diagnosis that William is replacing and representing his father at an official event".

Bev then highlighted that the move "feels like a baton handover" by King Charles to Prince William. She added: "It's such a global event on the world stage, it's almost like he's easing William into the role."

Co-host Andrew Pierce agreed, suggesting: "We saw that with the King and the late Queen, stepping in more and more because of her failing health."

Detailing the King's health amid his cancer treatment, Cameron suggested the monarch would be "frustrated" that he cannot be as involved in the D-Day engagements as he would like to be.

Cameron told GB News: "I think the King himself would have been incredibly frustrated that he couldn't go. And I'm sure if the doctors gave the green light, he absolutely would go.

"It would have been His Majesty the King representing the United Kingdom as head of state at the international commemorative ceremony later, but on doctors advice, they have basically advised him not to take part in that."

When asked by Andrew if it is due to the King's "possible inability to not be on his feet for a long time", Cameron noted that the Palace "have not gone in to detail" about the reasonings for stepping back.



