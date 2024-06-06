Kensington Palace statement on Kate Middleton's health ends speculations

Kate Middleton is in 'good spirit'

New shocking reports about Kate Middleton's cancer treatment and her return to the public life have left Catherine's fans worried as they want Kensington Palace to share fresh update on their favourite royal's health.



The Prince and Princess of Wales office recently provided an update on Kate's work status, reiterating that she's not expected to come back to work until her medical team advises her to do so.



But, there are several reports that Kate won't be same after her cancer treatment.

"We have been really clear that [Kate] needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a palace spokesperson told Us Weekly. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors."

The insider told the same outlet that Kate allegedly "may never come back in the role that people saw her in before." But, a separate source, in talks with Harper’s Bazaar, revealed that such a claim was "unfair and untrue."

"She is in good spirits. She is focused on her health and family. "There is no information about Kate’s ‘return’ because the focus at this moment in time is 100% on her health, to suggest she won't return to her role is unfair and untrue," the source told the outlet.

"Conversations of that nature are just not being had. When the time is right, she will resume her work."



Prince William also keeps on giving insight about Kate's recovery during his royal engagements, yet fans demand the Palace to share details about Kate's condition to end the speculations and rumours about the future Queen.



The Palace is facing mounting pressure to release a statement about Kate's current health conditions and her possible return to the public eye. And of course, any update from Kate and William's office always ends speculations.

However, some royal experts and health specialists urge Kate fans and well-wishers to give her space and privacy so that she could fully focus on her recovery to win the battle.



Last week, the palace confirmed that Kate would miss a June 8 rehearsal for Trooping the Colour. Her typical role as the inspecting officer at the Colonel’s Review will instead go to Lieutenant General James Bucknall, KCB, CBE, according to People.

Meanwhile, fans are still optimistic about Princess Kate's appearance on the Palace's balcony.

