Prince William to reverse King Charles’ big rule

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, is seemingly laying the groundwork for his future plans, which may not align with his father, King Charles’ vision.

The Prince of Wales hinted that he requires more working royals in the monarchy unlike the monarch’s approach to have a more ‘slimmed down’ version.

Royal historian Kelly Swaby pointed out to Metro.co.uk that when William hosted a garden party early in May at Buckingham Palace, he included Princess Beatrice and Zara and Mike Tindall.

“They are members of the Royal Family who know the ropes and what is expected of them but have been on the sideline in recent years,” she told the outlet.

“I feel that it is a very subtle way of the Palace recognising that it needs more people involved,” Swaby continued. “If you look at the history of the Royal Family it has always come through significant challenges and I feel that Prince William is trying to make the monarchy more relevant.”

When Charles ascended to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, the newly crowned monarch became transforming some age-old customs, which also included cutting back on the privileges of the distant members of the royal family.

Following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Charles has been relying on Prince William to fill in the gaps left by him.