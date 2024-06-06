Katherine Kelly Lang pens Daytime Emmys speech ahead of anticipated win

Katherine Kelly Lang has never bagged a Daytime Emmy award in her decades long career

Katherine Kelly Lang seemed to anticipate winning the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as she had already written an acceptance speech.

The Bold and the Beautiful star recently told People Magazine at the Celebrating Aspiring Magazine Summer Edition event that she has an acceptance speech ready for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards,

"I knew I had to. I’m not very good at speeches. I don’t love speaking in front of people," the 62-year-old actress humbly shared, shedding light on her reasons for preparing the oration beforehand.



"I am an actress, but I like being in front of a camera, not in front of a bunch of people," she continued, "But in case. You never know what’s going to happen, so you should be prepared."

The legendary actress shared she even practised how she would present her acceptance speech, written up in advance, on the stage at that moment, saying, "Every time I say it to myself, I say it differently."

"So I'm just hoping that the day of, if it were to happen, that I can get it all out. At least I have the bullet points," she added.

It is pertinent to note that Lang, who played Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful since its debut in 1987, has never won an Emmy during her decades-long career.