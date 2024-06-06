Dick Van Dyke brands historic Daytime Emmy nod ‘different honour’

Dick Van Dyke became the oldest man to ever nab a Daytime Emmy nomination at the age of 98

Dick Van Dyke made history with the Daytime Emmy nomination making him the oldest actor to receive the nod.

During a recent interview with People Magazine, the Days of Our Lives star went on to dish out on the historic nod.

"This nomination is very exciting after all; it took me 75 years and my pal Drake Hogestyn to get on a soap opera," he shed light on securing the role after over seven decades in the industry.

"This is a very different honour for me; I seldom get recognised for dramatic or straight acting - comedy and musicals are my speciality, after all," the Mary Poppins star pointed.

He went on to express, "I’m so honoured, and it will be a fun night celebrating with the entire daytime television community."

The 98-year-old actor got the Daytime Emmy nod for his guest performance in a daytime series starring as Timothy Robicheaux, an amnesiac, on Days of Our Lives.

In the four-part story arc, the character overcomes the gaps in his memory through exercise and musical numbers with the help of Hogestyn's John Black, Diedre Hall, played by Marlena Evans, and Stephen Nichols, portrayed by Steve Johnson.