Brad Pitt devastated after Quentin Tarantino shuts down new movie

‘The Movie Critic’ was supposed to be Quentin Tarantino’s 10th and final movie of his career

Brad Pitt is reportedly crushed after Quentin Tarantino pulled the plug on what was supposed to be the director’s 10th and final movie.

The 60-year-old actor was supposed to play the lead for Tarantino’s movie titled “The Movie Critic,” which was reportedly a “huge deal” for Pitt, who won out against Leonardo DiCaprio for the role.

Now, a new report by In Touch Weekly details that the Fight Club star was devastated after the award-winning director ultimately decided to shelve the script.

“Brad Pitt, Sony, everybody was ready to make Quentin’s next movie The Movie Critic and deals were being drawn up,” an insider told the outlet, adding that “Budgets were being prepared and the state of California was ready to offer a massive tax credit to make sure the final Tarantino masterpiece would film entirely in the state.”

The project was ultimately shelved in April as Tarantino reportedly “lost confidence in the script and the premise as the shoot grew nearer.”

The insider further posited that Tarantino – whose wife is an Israeli Jewish – is reeling from the “trauma of October 7.”