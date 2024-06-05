Kate Middleton, Prince William share new heartwarming photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William have paid a special tribute to those "who remain in a some corner of a foreign field" in new admirable post.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared a series of new stunning photos with a meaningful message: "Today we remember the bravery of those who crossed this sea to liberate Europe."

William, in the clip of his speech, is seen honouring the bravery of "those who ensured that Operation Overlord was a success. And those who waited for their safe return."



Kate and William's latest social media feed attracted massive praise from royal fans, with one writing: "Well Done Prince William!! Your mother and grandparents would be very proud of you and the work you do for your country and people. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!!"

The new post comes amid reports about the Princess of Wales's royal come back as a media outlet, citing a Palace insider claimed Prince Kate's would never be same as she was before her cancer diagnosis when she returns to public eye after recover.

Kate's cancer treatment may not only keep her away from the spotlight for longer, but it could potentially shake up her role within the royal family, according to a new report.



However, royal fans are hopeful and excited to see their beloved royal with the King on Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour.