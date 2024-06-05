Miley Cyrus finds it difficult to 'move on' from Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus has been finding it difficult to move on from Liam Hemsworth's divorce without a proper 'closure,' claimed an insider.

As reported by Life & Style, the Flowers singer is "still very scarred and tormented by the way things ended with Liam."

The source added, "When they broke up she really thought it was for the best and that she’d never look back, but now all these years have gone by and she’s having to admit she still misses him."



"She’s convinced that if they were to sit down and talk it out and each make amends that she’d be able to fully move on," an insider shared.

The report pointed out that the Wrecking Ball hitmaker does not want to rekindle her romance with Liam, however, she "needs closure, but he won’t give it to her."

The source revealed that The Hunger Games actor believes "he’s over it and has moved on and just wants to leave what they had in the past and doesn’t see any need to hash anything out."



"Miley is used to getting what she wants, so it’s driving her nuts that Liam won’t agree to see her," shared an insider.

Miley and Liam parted ways in 2019 after a decade-long romance and almost one year of marriage.