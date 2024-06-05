Media can report court proceedings, IHC says on Pemra ban

A general view of the Islamabad High Court. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq Wednesday assured journalists there was no ban on court reporting and that the ban was, in fact, on "irresponsible" court reporting.

"The problem is only with running sensational tickers," said the IHC judge.

The judge's remarks came during the hearing of pleas challenging Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (Pemra) restrictions on airing of court proceedings on news channels.

The petitions were filed by Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, Press Association of Supreme Court and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

During the hearing, the IHC top judge said: "There is no ban on court reporting. The media can report the court proceedings."

Meanwhile, the additional attorney general was asked by the court if the federal government was involved in this matter. "This is Pemra's matter, not the federal government's," he responded.

One of the petitioner's lawyer, Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani, said that the law used by Pemra does not prohibit reporting of pending cases.

Pemra, too, filed its reply in the court in this regard.



The court called for final arguments at the next hearing, adjourning it until June 11.

The IHC had, on May 24, issued notices to Pemra and secretary information after hearing petitions challenging its notifications prohibiting television channels from airing news of court proceedings and directing them to only report on written orders.

The notices come after the electronic media watchdog issued two notifications ordering TV channels to not run reporting of court proceedings and for reporters to only report courts' written orders' on May 21.

Following Pemra's directives, PFUJ had moved the IHC against the watchdog's decision, requesting IHC to annul the media watchdog's notification banning reporting of judicial proceedings.

Pemra ban

In a notification issued on May 21, the media watchdog directed all satellite news channel licensees that no content, including commentary, opinions, or suggestions about the potential fate of such sub-judice matter which tends to prejudice the determination by a court shall be aired.

“Further, TV Channels are directed to refrain from airing tickers/headlines with regard to court proceedings till the final order,” it added.

All satellite TV channel licensees were also directed to ensure strict compliance to the Pemra laws in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court “in Suo Moto Case No. 28 of 2018 (reported as 2019 PLD SC 1) in letter and spirit”.

The media watchdog also warned of legal action in case of any violation.