Ryan Reynolds’ major role in Blake Lively Hollywood comeback laid bare

Blake Lively is hoping the much-anticipated movie, It Ends With Us, will be her blockbuster comeback in Hollywood.



Lively, 36, who welcomed her fourth baby, will be returning to the screen after a hiatus with the support of her loving husband and “personal marketing guru” Ryan Reynolds.

“Blake has finally wised up and tapped into Ryan’s savant-like expertise when it comes to marketing to the masses and getting the word out that a project is special,” a source told In Touch on Tuesday, June 4.

“Even though he’s not involved on paper, Ryan’s fingerprints are all over Blake’s multi-prong campaign for It Ends With Us.”

A Simple Favour alum has a lot riding on the success of the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling book It Ends With Us, in which they are set to star.

The source suggested that the movie's success is crucial for Lively's continued career as a movie star, implying that the film's performance will have a significant impact on their professional future.

“It’s based on a successful enough book that if the movie isn’t profitable, Blake will have egg on her face,” the insider continued.

“That’s where Ryan comes in, and it’s no coincidence that his production company is called Maximum Effort because that’s what he gives whenever he puts his mind behind one of these unusual but promising films or projects.”

It Ends With Us will be released globally on August 9, 2024.