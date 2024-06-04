Flo Milli credits Cardi B and SZA for 'valuable lesson' following collab

Flo Milli shared stance on receiving advice from Cardi B and SZA

Flo Milli recently shared her stance on receiving advice from Cardi B and SZA following her collaboration with Foot Locker and New Balance for their “Start with Sneakers” campaign.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the platinum-selling rapper spoke about the valuable advice she has received from Cardi B and SZA after the duo’s Never Lose Me remix in March 2024.

Reflecting on her “little tiny conversation” with the rapper, Flo admitted: "I learned from Cardi, she probably don't even know she was teaching me that, but just learning to not really care about every little thing people say. Cardi is very much herself and she expresses that and that's what we love her for."

The 24-year-old chart-topper told the outlet that SZA possesses a “rawness” and has been an advocate for Flo’s career.

Praising the 34-year-old TDE star, Flo said: "She's been supportive since I first started rap, started I got signed pretty much. SZA has always been there in that corner really just rooting for me and that, to me, was inspiring because she didn't have to do that. And it just shows me you can always be supportive to the girls that come after you and paving the way for them. "

For the unversed, Flo rhythmically struck SZA and Cardi B for a remix of Never Lose Me on March 15, peaking at No. 15 on the Hot 100.