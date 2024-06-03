Kim Kardashian radiates happiness as she poses with family: See pic

Kim Kardashian posts family photos on Instagram

Kim Kardashian offered an inside glimpse into spending quality time with her favourite girls on Sunday, June 2.

The 43-year-old Kardashians star recently took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos featuring snaps of her mother Kris Jenner and daughters North and Chicago.

In the first photo, the 43-year-old reality star could be seen sitting between her daughters while her 68-year-old mother sat beside Kim’s six-year-old on a “cream” couch.

While the Skims founder and North posed with straight faces, Jenner and Chicago flashed smiles for the camera.

Kardashian captioned the post, “my girls”

The TV personality posted a photo with her daughters in the second slide and then finally concluded the post with a picture of herself alongside her youngest daughter pouting their lips at each other.

Fans couldn’t help but glee over Kardashian’s adorable photos.

One user commented, “Chicago looks just like her mama!”

While another chimed in, adding: “Beautiful family”

A third gushed, “Chicago has the most beautiful little face”

Meanwhile, a fourth commented on Kim’s uncanny resemblance to Chicago, “Omg chicago is a mini kim!”