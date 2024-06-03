'BGT' judge Amanda Holden reveals 'big' plans for daughter

Amanda Holden talks about daughters embracing 'stardom'

BGT judge Amanda Holden recently revealed her plans to make her 12-year-old daughter a “big star.”

The Britain’s Got Talent’s judge, who is convinced that her youngest daughter Hollie was built for stardom, shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes.

Holden was previously joined by Hollie on the ITV show to assist with the Golden Buzzer alongside Simon Cowell’s 10-year-old son.Am

The 53-year-old judge expressed her interest in showbiz, hoping both her daughters will have a bright future in the entertainment world.

Speaking exclusively to OK! Magazine, a source claimed, "Amanda has big plans for both her girls and is keen for them to follow in her footsteps and have a career in showbiz. Lexi is already doing well with her modelling but it's Hollie who Amanda thinks is going to be a big star.”

Adding to the statement, they added, "Hollie is very interested in her mum's career and loves going along to things like Britain's Got Talent and has been begging Amanda to let her get involved for years. Although it was a spontaneous thing with her and Eric pressing the golden buzzer, Amanda knew it was only a matter of time before it happened."

In other news that supports the claim, Amanda previously backed her daughter Lexi’s choice to share bikini photos online.