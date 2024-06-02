Mandy Moore relieved after ending 'camouflage', here's why

Mandy Moore shares two sons with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy Moore took a sigh of relief as she no longer had to hide her burgeoning baby bump after revealing she is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

On Saturday, June 1, the This Is Us star took to social media to share the growing baby bump in a mirror selfie.

In the snapshot posted on her Instagram stories, the 40-year-old actress was flaunting a leopard-printed long dress paired with black sandals while cradling her belly.

The soon-to-be mother of three beamed as she flashed a smile in the endearing snapshot, which was overlaid with the text.

"Last night's lewk. Guess I don't have to try to camouflage anymore," the caption read, noting she no longer has to be conscious about the baby bump.

Additionally, on Friday, May 31, Moore announced her new pregnancy with an adorable photograph of her two children.

In the image, her eldest three-year-old son, August, was wearing a shirt with the text "Big" on it meanwhile, her one-year-old son, Oscar, sported a white shirt with "Middle" written on it.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister," the caption accompanied the picture.



The parents of two will soon expand their family to five with the addition of their baby girl.