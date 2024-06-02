Late Queen's seven harsh words for Meghan Markle make her 'very upset'

An "unimpressed" Meghan Markle reportedly received a dressing down from the late Queen for her actions at a food tasting event prior to her wedding to Prince Harry.



The former Suits star is said to have been unhappy during the taste-testing for her 2018 wedding and made her displeasure known. Reports suggest that the now Duchess of Sussex became "very upset" after claiming she could "taste egg" in one of the prepared dishes.

A royal author explained that Meghan was informed there was no egg in the dish, but she didn't believe them. Instead, she allegedly responded, "No, I can taste it."

Speaking of the apparent altercation, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed to Yahoo's Royal Box that Queen Elizabeth II then intervened. She claims the late monarch, who died in 2022, walked into the room at Windsor Castle and "quietly took Meghan to the side". She allegedly told Meghan "the Royal Family does not speak to people like that".

The resurfaced alleged comments come after the First Lady of Nigeria was forced to speak out on apparent criticism she made of Meghan during the Sussex's trip to Nigeria last month. Reports said Oluremi Tinubu had berated Meghan for dressing indecently as she gave a speech at an event to mark President Bola Tinubu's one year in office.

However, the country's First Lady has since denied this was the case. She clarified that her comments were actually aimed at young Nigerian women. The TV station that filmed the speech also denied that Tinubu had reprimanded Meghan. Tinubu's office said the comments, which were reported following a video shared on social media, had been taken out of context.

They told AFP Fact Check: "She meant Meghan appreciates the people we are and hence her coming here. At no point did she say anything about Meghan's dressing."



