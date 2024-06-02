Martin Starger, iconic producer, dies in Los Angeles

Martin Starger, a pioneering television executive and film producer, passed away at 92 in his Los Angeles home.



Starger died Friday at his home in Los Angeles, his niece, New York-based casting director Ilene Starger, announced. “He was a brilliant, elegant, remarkable man and had wonderful taste in projects,” she noted.

As the first president of ABC Entertainment, he oversaw iconic shows like Roots, Happy Days, and Rich Man, Poor Man. He later produced acclaimed films like Nashville, Mask, On Golden Pond, and Sophie's Choice.

Starger received Tony nominations for his work on Starlight Express and Lend Me a Tenor in 1987 and 1989, respectively.

Born in the Bronx on May 8, 1932, Starger began his career in the entertainment industry after serving in the U.S. Army Signal Corps motion picture division, where he honed his skills in writing, directing, photography, and editing.

He later joined ABC as vice president of programs in 1969 and was promoted to president of ABC Entertainment in 1972, leading the network to success with its Movie of the Week franchise, critically acclaimed miniseries like Roots and Rich Man, Poor Man, and hit series like Marcus Welby, M.D. and Happy Days.

During his tenure, Starger mentored emerging talent, including Barry Diller and Michael Eisner.