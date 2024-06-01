Princess Beatrice to join King Charles for important visit following Trooping the Colour ceremony

Last month, the royal princesses joined the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace

Princess Beatrice is expected to join King Charles for a major event following the Trooping the Colour ceremony.



In recent years, King Charles has favoured a slimmed-down monarchy on the Buckingham Palace balcony for major royal events.

However, given the special circumstances this year and the ageing group of senior working royals, the King may make an exception for Beatrice and Eugenie to appear at the monarch's birthday parade.

King Charles, 75, and Princess Kate, 42, have reduced their public roles due to their battles with cancer. Additionally, in the past five years, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have stepped back from royal duties.

This has led to a shortage of working royals, with Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Anne carrying out the majority of royal duties, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Brenda Christensen, the Principal at Stellar Public Relations Inc, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain what the Royal Family should do from a PR perspective.

She said: "The royals need to not only deepen their bench with both Charles and Catherine recuperating but also with Harry and Meghan out of the picture."

Christensen opened up about whether or not Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, would be good options for working royals.

She claimed: "This would be a clever PR strategy to spread 'court intrigue' democratically to alleviate some of the PR and work pressure on William, especially."

This was demonstrated last month when Prince Andrew's daughters joined the Prince of Wales at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Although they have not stated whether or not they will become official working royals, it has been suggested that Beatrice and Eugenie will attend more royal events in the coming months.

Princess Beatrice, for example, is expected to accompany the King to one key event, possibly the Japanese state visit next month, according to reports in The Mail.

The York sisters could also potentially appear at Trooping the Colour on June 15, given that the Princess of Wales likely will choose to stay home amid her course of preventative chemotherapy, although this has not yet been confirmed by Kensington Palace.

