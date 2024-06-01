Selena Gomez reveals baby plans before meeting beau Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez shares thoughts on adoption

Selena Gomez recently revealed that she had plans for adoption long before she started dating boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Speaking exclusively to Times Magazine, the American singer claimed that she had thought about adoption in a bid to combat loneliness.

She specifically told the outlet: "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone. Then I kind of accepted it.”

Continuing on the subject, the Love On alum said that she "came up with (her) plan” to go for adoption by the time she’s 35.

"Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," she added.

Opening up about her bond with her longtime music collaborators Blanco, the Emilia Perez star revealed: "I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon.”

In addition, she stressed on keeping her romance discreet despite being happy in her current relationship.