Kate Middleton reacts to King Charles' ambitious plans for Princess Beatrice

Kate Middleton is believed to be feeling a sense of insecurity as reports of her being replaced make rounds on the internets.



According to the Daily Mail, King Charles and Prince William are open to the idea of Princess Beatrice to fill the gap in Kate’s absence as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

Royal commentator Kate Mansey described the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as “increasingly crucial backup” to the royal family.

Moreover, the King is reportedly planning for her to accompany him and Queen Camilla during Japanese emperor state visit next month.

However, the Princess of Wales is apparently not receptive to the idea and is wary of Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie dabbling her toes in the inner circle.

Royal author Tom Quinn previously told OK Magazine, “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.

He explained: “They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family.”

For the unversed, the York sisters have continued to keep a close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their royal exit.