Prince William’s plans for Harry after taking over throne laid bare

Prince Harry’s role may appear to be diminishing in the monarchy, but it can be a big cause for trouble for him and estranged brother Prince William.



William, who is the next in line to the throne, would be disappointing his brother, the Duke of Sussex, who might be hoping for better ties with the royals, per Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell.

According to Burrell, Prince Harry will be completely isolated by the time William becomes King, as the duke pressed a self-destruct button on the chance of any reconciliation following his explosive memoir.

“I think [Harry] might be holding out hope for when William becomes king,” Burrell told the New York Post.

“Harry believed there would be a new chapter and a new leaf with a place for him but he would be so estranged by then that he would be barely recognisable to the public.”

Burrell noted that the royals do not want Harry “back on a full-time role,” following his exit in 2020.

As for how the royals are dealing with the matter now, Burrell explained that they are “just letting him get on with it now,” but Harry is “taking another step closer all the time to isolation.”