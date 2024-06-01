Prince William, Princess Kate steer clear of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge drama

A royal row has erupted behind doors over Prince Andrew’s unwarranted residence at the Royal Lodge.

In a new column for The Times, royal reporter Katie Mansey reflected on King Charles’ plans to evict his disgraced brother from the multi-million-dollar property, and the prince’s reluctance to listen to the monarch's orders.

She suggested Prince William and Princess Kate to move into the mansion, who currently live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three young kids.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are “adamant that they are happy in nearby Adelaide Cottage,” despite being a “more natural fit” for the Lodge.

Hence, she added: "If Andrew gave up the lease for Royal Lodge — or sold it back to the Crown Estate — it could be let to another private tenant provided they pass security checks."

Mansey also laid bare the King’s frustration over the Duke of York’s refusal to exit the property, which he succeeded from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, following her death in 2021.

Charles’ dismay for his brother arises from the latter’s inability to upkeep costs of the Royal Lodge, where he resides with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

As per reports, the outhouse has been in the state of despair as the former couple fails to maintain it due to their indulging habits.

“Sarah is a collector and Andrew is just as bad. He likes to surround himself with stuff, which seems to act like some sort of reassurance in life,” a friend of the royals told the outlet.

“Beatrice’s husband [who is chief executive of a property and interior design company] has tried to yank it into something much more manageable.”