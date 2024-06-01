Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make alarming statement with 'sombre' outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have been making it to the headlines due to their marital troubles, have made a 'sombre' appearance together at the high school graduation party of the director's daughter.

Notably, the couple was dressed perfectly for a summer event, however, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Affleck and Lopez "take sombre body language to a whole new level here."

Speaking of the Air director, she said, "Walking side by side but with no actual signals of touch or active communication or eye contact in these poses, Ben carries the wicker basket aloft and with a facial expression that looks tragic..."

Moreover, James shared that the Ain't Your Mama singer tried to 'hide her face' with her big sunglasses, seemingly hiding her facial expressions.

The expert added, "...she dips her head low to hide even more thoroughly in a cut-off instead of just lifting her chin and slapping on a smile to match the more carefree, holiday mood her floral dress is creating."

It is important to mention that Affleck and Lopez have been dealing with marital woes and the pair is presently living in separate homes.