Emergency Landing for PIA Hajj Flight in Riyadh

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Hajj flight had to make an emergency landing in Riyadh however, the plane has flown for Jeddah again after the proper inspection.

Flight PK 839 made an emergency landing at Riyadh airport, as reported by airline sources.



The Hajj flight left for Jeddah from Karachi at 10 pm on Friday. However, the flight was diverted to Riyadh.

An explosion was heard during the flight, according to a passenger. As soon as the unexpected sound was reported, the plane was diverted to Riyadh.

The intending pilgrims were moved from the Boeing 777 plane to the lounge at the Riyadh airport.

The PIA spokesman said that a warning was received regarding the high temperature in the cargo cabin during the flight.