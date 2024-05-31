Princess Charlotte's touching goodbye to Prince Harry will melt your heart

Princess Charlotte's touching goodbye to Prince Harry

Prince Harry, who moved to the US with his family after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, has shared a touching moment with his niece Princess Charlotte.



The heartfelt moment between the uncle and niece occurred when the royal family came together to say their final farewells to the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

The emotional day saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte join their parents and the other royals to pay their respects to the UK's longest-reigning monarch - and their great-grandmother - all of which played out in front of cameras.

The late Queen's coffin was transferred to the state hearse before travelling to St. George's Chapel, Windsor for the Committal Service, and as it passed by the two young royals, Charlotte was seen reminding her elder brother "You need to bow" which he quickly did.



When they arrived at the Committal Service to say their final goodbyes to the late Queen, Charlotte was seated with her mother Kate on her left, and her uncle Prince Harry on her right-hand side, and the pair were spotted exchanging an emotional moment.



Kate and William's only daughter Charlotte was seen adjusting her hat before looking over at her uncle. Harry then briefly looked up and caught her eye and smiled at the princess. Since Prince Harry stepped back as a working royal and moved to California, he hasn't seen much of his niece and two nephews - nor of his brother William or sister-in-law Kate.



During his last visit to the UK in May, there was much speculation about whether he would reunite with the Waleses, given the new perspectives afforded by the health challenges facing the Royal Family, with both King Charles and Kate receiving cancer treatment. But it did not happen.



However, Harry and Meghan reportedly "reached out" to Kate after her illness was announced and in public, they backed her emotional request for privacy as she focuses on her recovery.