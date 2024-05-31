Halle Berry signs up for counselling with ex to navigate co-parenting

Berry finalised her divorce from Martinez last year after nearly eight years of filing

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are taking a proactive step in co-parenting their 9-year-old son, Maceo.

The former couple has decided to engage a parenting coach to help them navigate their co-parenting journey, according to court documents obtained by People Magazine.

The documents reveal that the Catwoman star, 57, and the French actor, 58, have committed to "co-parenting therapy" to address and resolve disputes and conflicts for the benefit of Maceo.

The process will start with individual sessions for both Berry and Martinez, followed by a minimum of six joint sessions.

Berry's current partner, Van Hunt, 54, is also permitted to join these sessions.

After the initial six sessions, the coach will assess whether further therapy is necessary.

Berry and Martinez finalised their divorce last August, nearly eight years after filing.

The settlement includes joint legal custody of Maceo, with Berry agreeing to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support. Additionally, she will provide 4.3% of any income exceeding $2 million.

Berry will also cover Maceo's private school tuition and all pertaining expenses, reimbursing Martinez for any related expenses from the 2023/2024 school year.

The former couple filed for divorce in 2016 after just three years of marriage.