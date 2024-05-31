Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively blow off steam at Taylor Swift's Eras tour show

Ryan Reynolds joins wife Blake Lively for Taylor Swift's concert

Ryan Reynolds was recently spotted with wife Blake Lively at Taylor Swift’s second Eras Tour Madrid Show.

The Deadpool star flew to Spain to attend the Grammy winner’s second concert in Madrid.

According to PEOPLE, the Green Lantern star joined his wife Blake Lively at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch the superstar’s grand performance on Thursday, May 30.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, an audience member explained that while the Deadpool actor was dancing, “Blake was running around barefoot.”

Last night, the 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum was spotted at Swift’s first show, as she grooved to Shake It Off.

In addition, Swift was accompanied by other celebrity friends, including Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim.

Previously, the If star spoke about his plans to attend the Antihero hitmaker’s Madrid concert during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

He said: “This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a non-stop work bubble and it’s a problem. I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

Reynolds further claimed that his children have been to “five or six” Eras Tour shows, sharing that “they love it, they’re obsessed.”